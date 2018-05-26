ECCC SkillsUSA Students Take Top Honors at State Competition

Numerous East Central Community College career and technical students took top honors in the Mississippi SkillsUSA competition held recently in Jackson. Those receiving first place honors will represent Mississippi and compete at the National Skills and Leadership Conference in Louisville, Ky., in June.

First place honorees and their respective hometowns include Jonathan Collins of Forest, carpentry; Emily Nelson, early childhood education, Jacob Robertson, extemporaneous speaking, and Courtney Tillman, prepared speech, all of Decatur; Elaina Boyle of Philadelphia, cosmetology; and Jodi Vines of Stonewall, job interview.

Receiving second place awards were Shaun Hunt of Louisville, cabinetmaking; Brad Westberry of Morton, sheet metal; Jeremy Seibel of Lawrence, industrial motor control; Jonathan Green of Carthage, technical drafting; Ethan Gutierrez of Forest, collision repair; Shelby Withers of Madden, refinishing; Scott Main of Meridian, diesel technology; Zack Savage of Union, motorcycle maintenance; Chaney Comans of Sebastopol, job demonstration A; Evie Adams and Abigayle Mowdy, both of Union, nail care; and Ashlynn Hunt of Philadelphia, Kelsey Killen of Meridian and Mikaela Mayes of Sebastopol, promotional bulletin board.

Third place awards were presented to Leonard Nelson of Lake, HVAC; Justin Smith of Carthage, job demonstration O; and Madison Caldwell of Morton and Hayley Null of Collinsville, esthetics.