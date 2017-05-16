Entries Coming In For MS Songwriter of the Year

Excitement is in the air for songwriters throughout Mississippi as entries are steadily coming in for the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2017. Deadline to enter is May 26, and entry forms can be found at www.kicks96news.com and www.breezynews.com. All genres of music are welcome and writers do not have to provide a professionally done recording of their original song, but we will need a recording to go along with your lyric sheet for our judges in Muscle Shoals Alabama. Our VIP night and Finals night are stacking up to be premier events that you do not want to miss. For questions, please call 662-289-1050 or 601-389-1967.