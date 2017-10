One person was killed in a wreck in Neshoba County Monday morning.

It happened on County Road 729, also known as 491, off Highway 16 east. Philadelphia Fire Chief Dale Yates says 57-year-old Shelia McGowan was driving alone when she went off the road and hit a tree. McGowan was unfortunately not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. She died from severe head trauma.

Officials don’t know what caused McGowan to run off the road.