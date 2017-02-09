Leake Academy District tournament

The Leake academy lady rebels dominated the match up between their opponent Heritage Patriots . The lady rebels ha a 27 point lead at the end of the first half (43-16). The lady rebels only let heritage Patriots score one point in the third half. (64-17). The lady rebels finished the game with a 50 point lead. (76-26). The lady rebels will advance to the next round of the tournament.

The Leake Academy men rebels kept the game interesting with Heritage patriots that gave the men rebels a three point lead (23-20) in the first quarter. Leake Academy gained that three point lead late in the second quarter. The third quarter seem identical to the other close half but the Patriots ended the quarter with a 2 point lead (40-42). The rebels comes out victorious when a rebel has to shoot a free throw to win in the last second of the game (56-55). The rebels will advance to the next round of the tournament.