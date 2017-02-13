Home » Uncategorized » Leake Academy vs Park Place Christian

Leake Academy vs Park Place Christian

Posted on by Staff Report

The Leake Academy rebels comes into the match wanting to contiue there playoff run. The men rebels dominated the first half making crucial shots that made them get a 9 point lead in the first quarter (20-11). The second quarter they continued to  take control of  the game with tight defense and crucial shots. The first half ended with Leake Academy leading by 10 points(31-21). The  rebels continue to set the tone for the game and ended the third quarter with a 13 point lead(51-38). The rebel finish the match  with a 23 point lead(73-50). The Leake Academy rebels will continue on their playoff run.

