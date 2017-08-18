“Lunch For Laiken” fundraiser event will be held on Thursday, August 24 from 11 am – 1 pm at Neshoba General Hospital. Laiken Cole is a one-year old little girl battling neuroblastoma. Mugshots is partnering with the community in efforts to support the Cole family. Laiken is the daughter of Howard & Laura Cole of Philadelphia. Laura Cole is one of our Emergency Department nurses at Neshoba General. Laiken has recently relapsed and is again receiving aggressive cancer treatments. In efforts to help Laiken and her family with the burden of medical expenses, travel, and lost income a fundraiser is being held. Advanced meal tickets are $10 which includes a Mugshots gourmet cheeseburger, chips, and a drink. Ticket holders may present their pre-purchased tickets as payment at the hospital Mugshots location from 11am-1pm on the day of the event (August 24th). A limited number of people will be able to purchase a burger the day of the event without a ticket. Local delivery is available for larger orders (about 10 or more). Those interested in delivery can contact anyone selling tickets.

Tickets may be purchased from:

Neshoba County General Hospital Gift Shop

Neshoba County General Hospital Front Switchboard Desk

Numerous Neshoba General Employees including myself, Annette Watkins, Scott Breazeale, Carla Chamblee, and numerous others

Kademi

Philadelphia Gun & Pawn

Jill Rushing at the Hair Hut

Nicole Bankston at the Neshoba County Co-Op

Guy Nowell at the Neshoba County Chancery Clerk’s Office