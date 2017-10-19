Special needs students enjoy Fall Fun Festival

A special day for special needs students allowed kids with disabilities to interact with a large group of people just like them.

Hundreds of students from local school districts participated in Neshoba County’s Fall Fun Festival.

The festival is of course about fun, games and prizes, but it’s about much more for the special needs students. It’s a learning opportunity.

“We’re using fine motor skills, gross motor skills, social skills, all of these other skills that we teach every day in our class,” says Wanda Heiser, Philadelphia Public School District teacher. “They’re getting to put them into practice.”

The Fall Fun Festival brings kids of all ages with different disabilities together. And while they’re all on different levels, the festival is something they all can enjoy.

Community members took the time to create the games and activities, and at each stop every player was a winner.

“When the kids walk up to our tent, play a game and we give them a prize, something like a sticker, and they say ‘This is the best fun day I’ve had all year,’ you just get cold chills down your spine,” says Annette Watkins, Neshoba County General Hospital Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

The Fall Fun Festival also helps teachers build their students’ character and confidence. The event is a great way to help these children grow.

“Each one of these kids is special in their own unique way and it’s our job to help them become who they need to be,” says Heiser.

Philadelphia, Neshoba, Choctaw, Sebastapol and Union school districts participated in this year’s Fall Fun Festival.