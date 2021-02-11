Ivey Mechanical Represented at Daytona 500

Ivey Mechanical will be represented on the #20 DEWALT Toyota Camry during the Bluegreen Vacations Duel and Daytona 500 races at Daytona International Speedway!

Race Broadcast Information:

Dates: Bluegreen Vacation Duel: Thursday, February 11th, 2021 and Daytona 500: Sunday, February 14th, 2021

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Time: Bluegreen Vacation Duel: 7:00pm EST and Daytona 500: 2:30pm EST

Broadcast Network: Bluegreen Vacation Duel: Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and Daytona 500: FOX

Christopher Bell will drive the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. He previously drove the No. 95 Toyota full time for Leavine Family Racing in 2020 in his rookie campaign. He was a Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender. He’s spent the previous two seasons in NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing, earning 16 total wins. Bell won the 2017 Camping World Truck Series championship and has seven career Truck Series wins.