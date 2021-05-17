B-MO in the MO’rning – Monday May 17th

Coming up today with B-MO in the MO’rning…….

Are there aliens and UFO’s, two thirds of the United States believes so and they believe that the government knows about and won’t tell us….

Congratulations to the Kosciusko Lady Whippets and Neshoba Central Lady Rockets as both high schools won their North 4 A and 5 A State Championships over the weekend.

The “BIG Hit” comes your way for a chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to see the M-Braves play

plus the “Text & Tones” Topic Question of the Day, Brother Breck, Chris Davis and more today on B-MO in the MO’rning!

If you have a birthday shout out or want to reach the crew call 601-389-1967

Follow the fun with insights and more on B-MO in the MO’rning on Facebook and Instagram and be sure to follow them as well!