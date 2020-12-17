BMO in the MO’rning – Last Time on BMO in the MO’rning!

Last time on B-MO in the MO’rning:

The “WORST Christmas presents to buy your Woman” poll came in, with Brother Breck reporting that “Advice” being the #1 WORST gift you could you woman, beating a “bathroom scale”, cleaning supplies and “weight loss pills”!

Todays poll question is “What is “WORST Christmas present you can buy a man” is located at the link https://www.kicks96news.com/local/what-is-the-worst-christmas-gift-to-give-men

Chris Davis had your local news, we talked about the “14 Annual Sippin’ Cider Event” sponsored by The Main Street Chamber of Leake County and Boswell Media. It happen today from 2pm to 7pm and be sure to get your scorecards filled out by visiting all the participating businesses to be eligible to win a holiday gift basket.

We talked about Downtown After Dark happening tonight. The event in downtown (pronounce LEWIS-VULL) Louisville includes an evening of late night shopping. Stores will be open until 8:00pm tonight!

Then we turned to the “Text and Tones Topic Question of the Day (which made a lot of people nervous) as we asked “What is one thing that you’ve done that could land you on Santa’s Naughty List?

Sugarland’s version of “Nuttin’ for Christmas” made BMO ask listeners “What is the one thing you’ve done that could put you on Santa’s NAUGHTY LIST!

Brother Breck stepped into the “confessional” we mean studio, to share his “naughtiness”

Ms. Melissa shared her “naughtiness” as well, but received a pardon due to “bringing breakfast” and using that “radio voice” of hers…

And finally, some poor man’s wife through him under the bus by sharing the wicked intervention she attempted to pull on him by hiding his beloved “jorts” to burn them. Her “naughtiness” was however prevented as a “higher power” intervened as he found them preventing their demise…