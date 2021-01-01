BMO Remembers Hank Williams – On this date in 1953, American singer-songwriter and musician Hank Williams died at the age of 29. Williams is regarded as one of the most important country music artists of all time. 35 of his singles (five released posthumously) were placed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers chart, including 11 that ranked #1, including “Cold, Cold Heart,” “Hey, Good Lookin’,” “I’ll Never Get Out of This World Alive,” and “Your Cheatin’ Heart.” While some look to his last years of his life and Williams’s consumption of alcohol, morphine and painkillers which severely compromised his professional life, I try to imagine had he not been in the pain he was in, what the landscape of country music would look like today. #HankWilliams #BMOintheMorning #Kicks96