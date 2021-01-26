BMO’s NEWS’eum – And The Winner’s Are….

BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this date in 2014, Country Music winners at this years Grammy Awards included: Best Country Album: Same Trailer Different Park, Kacey Musgraves, Best Country Song: “Merry Go ‘Round,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne (songwriters), Kacey Musgraves, Best Country Solo Performance: “Wagon Wheel,” Darius Rucker, Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “From This Valley,” The Civil Wars, Best Americana Album: Old Yellow Moon, Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell, and Best Bluegrass Album: The Streets of Baltimore, Del McCoury Band. #Allthosepeople #BMOintheMorning #Kicks967