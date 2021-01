BMO’s NEWS’eum – Brantley Gilbert was born today in 1985. Born in Jefferson Georgia, Brantley scored the 2012 Country #1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide” and his follow-up, “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do”, also hit #1. His 2019 album Fire & Brimstone peaked at #1 on the Country album chart. #BranleyGilbert #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967