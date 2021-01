BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this day in 2002, Reba McEntire was at #1 on the Country singles chart with “Consider Me Gone” a song written by Steve Diamond and Marv Green and the second single from her thirty-third studio album Keep On Loving You. The song became McEntire’s thirty-fourth #1 single and is also her longest-lasting chart topper at four weeks. #Reba #BMOsNEWSeum #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967