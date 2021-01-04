BMO’s NEWS’eum – Hank Williams Laid To Rest

Having only recently recorded what would become some of his best-loved songs — including ‘Kawliga’ and ‘Your Cheatin’ Heart’ — Williams performed his final concert in Austin, Texas on Dec. 19, 1952. The newlyweds spent Christmas 1952 with Williams’s mother in Montgomery.

The day after Williams died,

recalled Williams as a former peanut vendor who learned to play guitar at age 6.

“The lanky guitar player with twangy voice began his musical career in Montgomery, singing over WSFA,” the newspaper reported.

“Alabamians mourned the death of ‘their Hank,’ expressing themselves to newspapers, radio stations and to relatives staying at the home of the star’s mother,” that report continued.

“Reporters answering telephoned queries concerning Williams’ death said many of the callers cried when informed that the reports were true. ”

At cafes across the South, the paper added, his songs blared over radios as news of his death spread.