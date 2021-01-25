BMO’s NEWS’eum – Little Houdini Makes Crystal Gayle’s Brown Eyes Blue!

BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this day in 2007, Fugitive Christopher Daniel Gay (also nicknamed Little Houdini), escaped from custody at an Interstate 95 welcome center near Hardeeville, South Carolina, and made his way to Tennessee where he stole Crystal Gayle’s tour bus. Gay drove the bus from Whites Creek, Tennessee, to the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, parking the bus in a VIP spot next to NASCAR Nextel Cup driver Jeff Gordon. Gay was arrested the following day and the bus was returned to Gayle. This episode inspired Tim O’Brien to write a song about his escape called “The Ballad of Christopher Daniel Gay.” #CrystalGayle #JeffGordon #BMOsNEWSeum #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967