BMO’s NEWS’eum – It was on todays date back in 1962, Patsy Cline released her third EP which featured four new songs from her recording sessions under Decca Records the previous year. “Crazy”, “Foolin’ ‘Round”,”Who Can I Count on”, and “South of the Border (Down Mexico Way).” #PatsyCline #DeccaRecords #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967