BMO’s NEWS’eum – Put Up Your Dukes!

BMO in the MO'rning – On this day in 1979, The American television series The Dukes Of Hazzard aired on CBS, starring John Schneider, as Bo Duke; Tom Wopat, as Luke Duke; and Waylon Jennings, as The Balladeer, the show was set in fictional Hazzard County, Georgia with their attractive cousin Daisy. The series which was inspired by the 1975 film Moonrunners, featured Jennings singing the theme song. The series aired from 1979 to 1985 and did for 1969 Chargers what Catherine Bach's character Daisy did for shorts!

So what"s it gonna be? The 1969 Dodge Charger better known as The Duke Boy"s "General Lee", the "Eastbound & Down" 1977 Pontiac Trans Am from Smokey & The Bandit, Steve McQueen"s 1968 Bullitt Mustang GT (392) or Doc Brown"s 1981 DeLorean DMC-12? TV Car Wars - Big Screen Battle - Which Big Screen Car Is #1? The General Lee K.I.T.T (from Knight Rider) The Bandit (Smokey & The Bandit) The Bullitt (Steve McQueen"s GT (390) Doc"s DeLorean DMC-12 (Back to the Future)