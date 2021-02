BMO’s NEWS’eum – It was on this date in 2002 that Hank Williams Jr. made his first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry in more than 20 years, joining Travis Tritt and Marty Stuart to pay tribute to the late Waylon Jennings (who had died a few days earlier on February 13), for more than an hour at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. #hankwilliamsjr #waylonjennings #bocephus #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967