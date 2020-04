The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 173 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala County is reporting 18 overall, Leake is reporting 27 overall, Neshoba is reporting 26 over all and Winston is now reporting 18 cases overall. 52 long term care facility cases are reported. 2,642 cases are reported overall statewide. 11 additional deaths are confirmed with 93 deaths overall.