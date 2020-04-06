Baptist Leake Requesting Mask and Gown Donations

Leake – Handmade masks and disposable gown donations are being requested by Baptist Memorial Leake. The Covid-19 pandemic has created a nationwide shortage of medical supplies. The Leake County community is no exception. “The biggest concern right now is the need for face masks. Disposable gowns are our next concern, and of course we need continued prayers,” according to Michelle McCann, Director of Community Education and Volunteer Services for Baptist Memorial Leake. She goes on to say “The support of our community has just been amazing. Thank you.” For additional information contact Michelle McCann at 601-267-1206 or [email protected]