Be Advised: Resurrection Sunday Is Still On The Schedule

Resurrection Sunday is still on the schedule. Mississippians across the state are encouraged to share the experience at home. Possible COVID-19 exposure, and now potentially inclement weather, weigh heavily on the choice. Still, Governor Tate Reeves said that he would not enforce church closures. “The government does not have the right to shut down places of worship,” he said. “If you start taking people’s rights away, very rarely does the government ever give them back.” He went on to say, “Churches are essential operations in our state, but citizens, do the right thing. Worship at home. Church is not a building.” Stay well, be safe.