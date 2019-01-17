Home » Leake » burglary, DUI and other arrests in Leake County

burglary, DUI and other arrests in Leake County

Posted on

Shelby Blankenship, 23, 209 South Madison Street, Kosciusko, simple assault, Kosciusko PD

Shelby Blankenship

Patrick D Edmond, 47, 1369 Hwy 25 N, Carthage, felony driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense, possession of whiskey, driving with a suspended license, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Patrick D Edmond

Johnny R Johnson, 56, 2672 Madded Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, MHP

Johnny R Johnson

Santos F Saquic, 40, 205 Dickens Street, Carthage, hold for ICE, no drivers license, no insurance, Carthage PD

Santos F Saquic

Bryan K Wilder, 26, 1142 Hwy 35 S, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, open container, Carthage PD

Bryan K Wilder

Nicholas A Barton, 38, 443 Estes Mill Road, Carthage, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nicholas A Barton

James W Gray, 48, 855 Damascus Church Road, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no insurance, expired tag, no drivers license, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James W Gray

Susan D Malone, 44, 407 Bay Park Drive, Brandon, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Susan D Malone

Nicholas H Russell, 20, 26 Russell Road, Walnut Grove, sentenced burglary of a dwelling, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nicholas H Russell

Mateo R Ton-Perez, 22, 213 Van Burren Street, Carthage, hold for ICE, no drivers license, no insurance, Carthage PD

Mateo R Ton-Perez

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)