burglary, DUI and other arrests in Leake County

Shelby Blankenship, 23, 209 South Madison Street, Kosciusko, simple assault, Kosciusko PD

Patrick D Edmond, 47, 1369 Hwy 25 N, Carthage, felony driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense, possession of whiskey, driving with a suspended license, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Johnny R Johnson, 56, 2672 Madded Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, MHP

Santos F Saquic, 40, 205 Dickens Street, Carthage, hold for ICE, no drivers license, no insurance, Carthage PD

Bryan K Wilder, 26, 1142 Hwy 35 S, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, open container, Carthage PD

Nicholas A Barton, 38, 443 Estes Mill Road, Carthage, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James W Gray, 48, 855 Damascus Church Road, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no insurance, expired tag, no drivers license, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Susan D Malone, 44, 407 Bay Park Drive, Brandon, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Nicholas H Russell, 20, 26 Russell Road, Walnut Grove, sentenced burglary of a dwelling, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Mateo R Ton-Perez, 22, 213 Van Burren Street, Carthage, hold for ICE, no drivers license, no insurance, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)