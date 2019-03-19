Dollar General in Singleton Robbed (audio)

At 9:05 pm Attala Dispatch notified City and County Officers of a BOLO from Leake County. The BOLO was issued after a robbery was reported at the Dollar General in Singleton. Dispatch was advised that a black male approximately 6′ tall wearing a blue jacket and a mask made his way into the store.

In an update they reported that a second black male should be in the vehicle as well. The only description was that he was wearing a camouflaged jacket. They were last seen in a silver car. They were reported to be armed with a 9mm handgun. No make, model or tag number was given. Possibly heading in the direction of Attala County.