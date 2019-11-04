DUI and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Lora J Carpenter, 49, 119 Harbor Place, Brandon, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Heather D Goss, 29, 249 Springfeild Road, Carthage, warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Eathan S Henderson, 21, 127 Hwy 500, Lena, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Teddy D Jones, 36, 3696 Old Salem Road, Walnut Grove, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Malcolm M McDonald, 23, 1619 Laurel Hill Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Glenn Nelson, 69, RT 1 Box 159B, Goodman, malicious mischief, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Antonio A Roby, 38, 7133 Hurt Road, Horn Lake, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, switched tag, careless driving, no driver’s license, Kosciusko PD

Antoine D Sims, 36, 13399 O’Real Bourgeous , Gonzales, LA, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Stewart D Thomas, 43, 200 Frog Level Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Francine Wilson, 30, 125 Cannanode Street, Kosciusko, domestic violence – aggravated assault, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)