East Central Ladies Win, Men Fall to Pearl River

The EC Warriors Basketball teams were back in action tonight at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur playing the Pearl River Wildcats from Poplarville in MACJC South Division Basketball. The Lady Warriors were first on the hardwood and entered tonight’s game with a 9-1 overall season record while 0-1 in the division. The Lady Wildcats entered 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the division. The first quarter lead changed back and forth several times but the Lady Warriors came away leading by 1 point at the horn, 17-16. In the second quarter, he Warriors increased their lead to 4 points taking a 34-30 halftime lead in the game. The Lady Wildcats erased the Lady Warriors lead in the third quarter tying the game at 43-43, the final and deciding quarter was played with much intensity by both teams but when the horn sounded the game was tied at 62-62 sending the game into overtime. In overtime, the Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Wildcats 13 to 5 to win the game 75-67, picking up their 10th win of the season.

The Men’s teams were next on the floor, the Warriors entered the game 7-3 overall and 0-1 in the South Division while the Wildcats entered ranked # 17 in the nation and undefeated, 10-0 overall and 1-0 in the Division. The Warriors were unable to overtake the Wildcats but were able to play them close most of the first half. The Wildcats were leading the game by 15 points at halftime, 48-33 with the Wildcats going on to win the contest by 33 points, 99-66.