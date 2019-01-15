EC Warriors Drop Two Games to Co-Lin Wolves

The East Central Warriors Basketball teams were back at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur tonight for another round of MACJC South Division Basketball. Tonight the Warriors played host to the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Wolves. The Ladies teams were first on the floor, The EC Lady Warriors entered the game 10-1 overall and 1-1 in the South Division while the Lady Wolves also entered 10-1 overall and 1-1 in division play. Both teams played hard to gain the advantage in the first quarter and the Lady Warriors were able to come away with 4 points lead at the end of the opening quarter, 17-13. The second quarter would see the Co-Lin Lady Wolves come alive and outscore the Lady Warriors 23 to 11 to take an 8 point lead at halftime, 36-28. The Lady Wolves improved to a 13 point lead in the third quarter leading the game 54-31. In the final quarter the Lady Warriors would come storming back and tie up the game at 69-69 with about a minute to go in the game but would fall to the Lady Wolves by 3 points, losing the game by the final score of 72-69.

The Men’s teams then took control of the hardwood to battle each other in the second game of the evening. After a first pace in the first half with the lead in the game bouncing back and forth between the teams the Warriors found themselves trailing the Wolves by 5 points, 37-32. The Warriors would cut into the Wolves lead and then fall back again during the second half but came close to tying up the game very late trailing the Wolves by only one point, 70-69, with under one minute to go but when the horn sounded the Wolves of Co-Lin came away with a 4 point win, 78-74.