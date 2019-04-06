EC Warriors Sweep Doubleheader against Northeast Mississippi

The East Central Community College Warriors played a doubleheader this afternoon at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Northeast Mississippi Community College Tigers. The Warriors entered today’s game with a 14-12 overall season record while the Tigers entered 15-13. The first game was a low scoring game with the Warriors picking up 1 run in the bottom of the first inning, 1 run in the 5th and 2 more runs in the 7th inning while the Warriors pitcher completed a no hitter in nine innings to win the game 4-0.

In game two, the Tigers were first on the scoreboard scoring 1 run in the top of the 3rd inning but the Warriors responded scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 3rd. The Warriors added another run in the 4th, and 1 in the 5th while the Tigers picked up their second run in the top of the 6th inning. The Warriors had another big inning in the bottom of the 6th inning scoring 4 more runs to take a 9-2 lead to the top of the final inning. The Warriors prevented the Tigers from scoring in the inning giving the Warriors a 9-2 victory in game two and a sweep in the doubleheader. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball will be next Saturday has the Warriors host Itawamba Community College.