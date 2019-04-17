EC Warriors Sweep Doubleheader with Hinds Community College

The East Central Community College Warriors were back home at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today hosting the Hinds Community College Bulldogs in an MACJC South Division doubleheader. The Warriors entered today’s games 17-15 overall while the Bulldogs of Hinds entered 22-8 overall. The Warriors soundly defeated Hinds in game one by a 13-3 victory in only 5 innings with the game called due to the 10 run rule in 5 innings.

In game two, the pace of the game was much slower compared to game one, with the first run scored by the Warriors in the bottom of the 3rd. The Warriors would add 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to go ahead 3-0 and continue to hold Hinds scoreless for the remainder of the game giving the Warriors a sweep of the doubleheader- 3-0 in game two. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball is scheduled for Thursday at 2 pm as they host Baton Rouge Community College.