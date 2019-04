Due to the enhanced risk of severe weather scheduled to arrive in the area this afternoon, East Central Community College will close all offices and cancel all classes and activities at all locations beginning at 12:10 p.m. today, Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Just a reminder that the college will be closed for the Easter Holiday on Friday, April 19. Offices will reopen and classes will resume at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 22.