FREE Covid Testing In Walnut Grove This Saturday

FREE testing continues. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 testing Saturday, May 23th, in Walnut Grove at the Standing Pine Facility Building. The threshold for testing has lowered. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register,” according to UMMC. To schedule an appointment register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone. Leake County has been named one of 7 Covid HotSpot Counties in the state with 367 cases overall in Leake County. Walnut Grove is part of Leake County.