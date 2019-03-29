Lady Warriors Drop two games to Itawamba

The East Central Lady Warriors were back in action this afternoon playing a doubleheader at the Softball Complex in Decatur hosting the Itawamba Community College Lady Indians. The Lady Warriors entered game one 13-7 overall this season while the Lady Indians entered 17-8-1 overall. Although the Lady Warriors gain a 3-0 lead early in the game, the Lady Indians would come storming back in the top of the fourth inning scoring 4 runs to take the lead and then add another 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a commanding 16 to 3 lead over East Central. After the Lady Warriors failed to score in the bottom of the fifth, the game ended due to the 8 run rule giving Itawamba a 16-3 win in game one.

In game two, the Lady Indians were first to put runs on the scoreboard, scoring 4 in the top of the second inning. No additional runs would score in the game until the top of the seventh inning when Itawamba added 1 additional run to go ahead 5-0. The Lady Warriors did remove the goose egg from the scoreboard in the bottom on the seventh, scoring one run. The Lady Indians winning the game 5-1. Our next broadcast of Lady Warriors softball will be Wednesday, April 3rd when the Warriors host MS. Gulf Coast at 3 pm.