Lady Warriors drop two games to Number 1 Jones College

The EC Lady Warriors were at home in Decatur today to play the number 1 ranked Lady Bobcats from Jones College. The Lady Warriors entered today game 9-5 overall while the Lady Bobcats entered 16-3 overall. The Lady Bobcats dominated both games and demonstrated why they are number 1. Jones won the first game by the final score of 16-2. The Lady Warriors scored their two runs in the bottom of the first inning but were unable to score again. In game two, the Lady Bobcats again scored first and continued to add runs throughout the game winning game by 18-2. The Lady Warriors scored one run in the bottom of the second inning and another run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Our next broadcast of Lady Warriors softball will be Friday, March 29th when the Warriors host Itawamba.