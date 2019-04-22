Home » Leake » Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader against Holmes

Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader against Holmes

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors Softball team was at home this afternoon hosting the Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs in a MACJC South Division Doubleheader. The Lady Warriors ended the first game early due to the 8 run rule in the top of the sixth inning winning the contest by the final score of 12-4.

The Lady Warriors continued to dominate the Lady Bulldogs in game two ending that game in the top of the fifth inning by the final score of 10-2.
Our next broadcast of Lady Warriors Softball will be Wednesday at 4 pm as the EC Warriors host Hinds Community College.

