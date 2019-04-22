Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader against Holmes

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors Softball team was at home this afternoon hosting the Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs in a MACJC South Division Doubleheader. The Lady Warriors ended the first game early due to the 8 run rule in the top of the sixth inning winning the contest by the final score of 12-4.

The Lady Warriors continued to dominate the Lady Bulldogs in game two ending that game in the top of the fifth inning by the final score of 10-2.

Our next broadcast of Lady Warriors Softball will be Wednesday at 4 pm as the EC Warriors host Hinds Community College.