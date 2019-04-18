larceny, DUI and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Freddia L Bray, 27, 3382 Attala Road 4167, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Christopher S Harmon, 37, 2089 Attala Road 4983, Sallis, no seatbelt, no drivers license, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

James S Moss, 45, 3146 Freeny Road, Carthage, contempt of court, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Hank Reed, 41, 3002 Old Walnut Grove Road, Walnut Grove, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, Carthage PD

Casie L Walters, 30, 115 Yorkshire Drive, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Caitlin M Blaney, 25, 700 Purvis Road, Walnut Grove, petit larceny, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Joseph Comans, 24, 265 Springfield Road, Carthage, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, domestic violence – simple assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Steven D Fulton, 31, 8325 Poplar Springs Dr, Meridian, hold for drug court, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Kendra D Johnson, 26, 906 Naylo Street, Carthage, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Randy C Moore, 62, 540 Liberty Road, Millport AL, possession of counterfeit money, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)