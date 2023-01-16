Leake Academy Basketball Results at MLK Classic in Decatur

The Leake Academy basketball teams played today at the MLK Classic at East Central Community College in Decatur. The Lady Rebels and Leake Central Lady Gators were the first teams on the hardwood and they started off the day with an exciting game for everyone in attendance. The Lady Rebels would come away with a 7 point victory, 50-43, but getting the win would require an outstanding performance by Morgan Freeny as she scored 25 fourth quarter points to bring the Lady Rebels back from a deficit of 17 points early in the final quarter. The Lady Rebels are now 27-2 on the season.

Next on the hardwood at the Brackeen-Wood gymnasium, the Leake Academy Rebels and the Bruins of St Joseph Catholic School from Madison. The Bruins would win the contest by 19 points, 47-28. The Bruins maintained a lead throughout today’s matchup being up by 18 at halftime, 27-9 then leading by 19 points at the end of the third and fourth quarter. The Rebels are now 15-10 on the season.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball will be tomorrow night beginning at 6:00pm on Kicks 96.7 when the teams play East Rankin Academy from Pelahatchie.