Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Ice Cream Soup” read by Jennifer Thornton

The new dial-a-story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Ice Cream Soup” by Ann Ingalls. This week’s reader is Jennifer Thornton. Jennifer has an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Delta State University. She also has an Accounting Degree from Mississippi College. In her spare time, Jennifer enjoys playing tennis, shopping, and socializing. “Ice Cream Soup. Look at what I can make. I can make an ice cream cake! One scoop, two scoops, ice cream goop. I think I made some ice cream soup!” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 January 17th through January 24th, 2019. Children can call the free dial-a-story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-A-Story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.