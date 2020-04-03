Leake County Task Force Fights Covid-19

The Leake County Task Force has united to fight the Covid-19 crisis. “Comprised of leaders representing different aspects of the county, the force was developed to combine a working group of people that collect information together, then submit to local and county offcials through a cross section of the county,”according to Tommy Malone, group coordinator. Every day at 3:30 pm members Corey Wooten, Randy Atkinson, Susan Wilcher, Brigette Watkins, Michelle McCann, Connie Kemp, Dr. Frank Price, Caleb Thompson, Brian Gomillion, Randy Jones, Sherry Leflore, and Russell Baty, meet by phone. “We bring up the latest pandemic challenges, then have a round table discussion seeking solutions. And we Pray.”