possession and other arrests in Leake County

Posted on

 

Lonnie B Campbell, 45, 2459 Main Street, Ethel, warrant – KPD, Kosciusko PD

Patricia Daniel, 39, Address Unknown, capias – grand larceny, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Kory M Gibson, 25, 799 New Housing Road, Carthage, public drunk, Carthage PD

Shelia M Hoover, 30, 517 Morrow Road, Conehatta, public drunk, Carthage PD

Deandre O Lewis, 23, 1322 Estes Mill Road, Walnut Grove, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, open container, Carthage PD

Shameka R Melton, 29, 5659 Attala Road 4045, Kosciusko, domestic violence – simple assault, Kosciusko PD

John C Potts, 36, 96 CR 8160, Rienzi, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, MHP

Rickey E Sanders, 36, 3556 AR 3041, West, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tyrese M Thames, 19, 444 S Columbus Ave, Louisville, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Chelsi White, 22, 1409 Hwy 35S, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)