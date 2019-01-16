Rebelettes Rebels pick up Wins over Starkville Academy

The Leake Academy Basketball teams are in Madden tonight for MAIS District 2 Basketball hosting Starkville Academy. First up in action tonight, the LA Rebelettes who entered tonight’s game 22-1 overall and 4-0 in district play while the Lady Volunteers entered 1-5 overall and 0-1 in the district. Two of the Rebelettes starters, Hannah Smith and Molly Davis were not able to play tonight due to medical problems, also Junior Savanna Greer was on crutches tonight and won’t be able to play. The Lady Rebels stepped up to fill the gap and were able to move out to a 6 point lead in the first quarter, 21-15. In the second quarter, the Rebelettes outscored the Lady Vols 14 to 4 to take a 35-19 halftime lead in the game. The Rebelettes continued to build their lead in the third quarter outscoring the Lady Vols 17 to 7 and taking a 26 point lead into the final quarter, 52-26. The Rebelettes picked up win # 23 of the season winning this contest by 30 points over the Lady Vols, 63-33.

The Men’s teams were next on the floor, the Leake Academy Rebels entered 16-3 overall while the Starkville Volunteers entered 1-4 overall. In the opening quarter, the Rebels were able to take a 6 point lead over the Vols, 12-6. The second quarter was explosive for the Rebels, outscoring the Vols 21 to 4 and taking a 23 point lead at halftime, 33-10. While the Vols played better basketball in the third quarter, the Rebels outscored them 17 to 13 taking a 27 point lead into the final quarter, 50-23. The Rebels won the game by 25 points, scoring 9 additional points in the final quarter while the Vols picked up 11 points. The final score of the game Rebels 59 Vols 34.