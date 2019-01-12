Rebels and Rebelettes Win in Madden over Cougars

The Leake Academy Basketball teams returned to the A.E. Wood Gymnasium in Madden today to take on the Columbia Academy Basketball teams in MAIS High School Basketball. The Rebelettes were first on the floor and entered the game 20-1 overall and 4-0 in district play while the Lady Cougars from Columbia entered 8-5 overall and 0-0 in their district. In the first quarter, the Lady Cougars pulled out to a six point lead before the Rebelettes came back to tie the game at 7-7 before the horn. The Lady Cougars continued to play the Rebelettes hard in the second quarter but the Rebelettes were leading at halftime but only by 2 points, 23-21. The Rebelettes owned the third quarter outscoring the Lady Cougars 19 to 7 to take a 42-28 lead into the final quarter. Both teams scored 15 points in the fourth quarter giving the Leake Academy Rebelettes a 57-43 win over Columbia Academy and their 21 win of the season with only one loss.

The Men’s teams took control of the hardwood next as the Rebels and Cougars faced off in Madden. The Rebels entered the contest 14-3 overall while the Cougars entered 6-5 overall. The Rebels gained a 5 point advantage in the first quarter leading 17-12 at the horn. The Rebels continued to build on their lead in quarter number two taking an 11 point lead at halftime, 32-21. Both teams scored an additional 11 points in the third quarter allowing the Rebels to maintain their 11 point advantage going into the final quarter, 43-32. Each team added 19 points in the final quarter giving the Rebels an 11 point victory over the Columbia Cougars. With tonight’s win the Rebels improve to 15-3 on the season.