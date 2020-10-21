Reeves Names New Commissioner of Child Protection Services

Gov. Tate Reeves announced that Andrea Sanders has been named the new commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services. Sanders is now general counsel and principal deputy executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Reeves said through her as a former social worker for children, Sanders has been on the frontlines of the effort to protect Mississippi’s most vulnerable. Reeves said Sanders has been key in the efforts to reform the Department of Human Services. That agency came under scrutiny after its former executive director and five others were arrested and accused of misusing millions of dollars of federal money. (AP)