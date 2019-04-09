shooting at a vehicle, DUI, and other arrests in Leake County

William A Brown, 48, 2910 Utah Road, Lena, public drunk, Carthage PD

Phillip K Cummings, 37, 2554 Attala Road, Kosciusko, capias – shooting at or into a motor vehicle, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Mary W Gentry, 69, 3026 Mathis Road, Crystal Springs, public drunk, Carthage PD

Maynie R Holmes, 25, 5200 Utah Road, Lena, aggravated assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Angela C Klaver, 38, 620 E Adams Street, Kosciusko, domestic violence 2nd offense, harassing phone calls, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Kosciusko PD

Brandie Meely, 24, 1436 Truelight Road, Walnut Grove, contempt of court, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Randy Parker, 50, 300 South Valley, Carthage, malicious mischief, domestic violence – simple assault, Carthage PD

Chico R Robinson, 40, 489 Martin Luther King Dr., Houston, TX, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, felony fleeing, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lucille S Sutton, 74, 890 Bear Road, Carthage, obstructing of traffic, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, child restraint, public profanity, child endangerment, Carthage PD

Ladez M West, 19, 11150 Road 125, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)