Warriors Drop Two Games to Gulf Coast

The East Central Community College Warriors Baseball team finally got to play baseball on their home field today hosting the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs in a doubleheader at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur. The Warriors entered today’s game 8-8 overall and 0-0 in the MACJC South Division while the Bulldogs of Gulf Coast entered 10-4 overall and 2-0 in the South Division. The Bulldogs quickly jumped out first in the first game with a 4 run first inning and they would maintain a lead over the Warriors throughout the game with the final score of game one, Bulldogs 9-5 over the Warriors.

In game two, the Bulldogs again pulled out to a 3 run lead before the Warriors got on the board but again the Bulldogs would maintain a lead throughout the ballgame and finish once again with a 9-5 victory over the Warriors. The Warriors next broadcast game will be this Saturday at home in Decatur.