Warriors split doubleheader with Mississippi Gulf Coast

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors Softball team was in action today at the Softball Complex in Decatur hosting the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Lady Bulldogs in MACJC South Division Softball Doubleheader. The Lady Bulldogs moved out to a 6-0 lead in game one before the Lady Warriors picked up 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning on 2 separate home runs. The Lady Warriors prevented the Lady Bulldogs from scoring the remainder of the game but the Lady Warriors were not able to score any additional runs giving the Lady Bulldogs a 6-4 win in game one.

In game two, the Lady Bulldogs scoring 1 run in the top of the first inning to take an early lead but the Lady Warriors scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning to go ahead 3-1 in the game.Gulf Coast would score 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning to tie the game at 3-3 but the Lady Warriors scored another run in the bottom of the 6th inning to regain the lead and then kept the Lady Bulldogs off the scoreboard in the top of the 7th inning to win game two 4-3. Our next broadcast of EC Lady Warriors Softball will be Friday, April 12th at 3:00 pm when EC will host Holmes Community College.