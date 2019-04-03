Warriors Sweep Number 7 Jones College

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today hosting the nationally ranked number 7 Jones College Bobcats in a MACJC South Division doubleheader. The Warriors entered the game with a 12-12 overall season record while the Bobcats entered 21-5 overall this season. In game one, the Warriors were up 4-0 over the Bobcats until the top of the 8th inning when two runs were scored. The Warriors added one additional run in the bottom of the 8th and the Bobcats scored two in the top of the 9th inning but it wasn’t enough to catch the EC Warriors as the won the game by the final score of 5-4.

In game two, the Warriors were up 3-0 over Jones before the Bobcats put their first run on the scoreboard. The Warriors would continue to lead throughout the game coming away with another win over the Bobcats, winning game two by the final score of 6-2 to complete the sweep over the Bobcats. Our next EC Warriors Baseball broadcast is scheduled for Saturday when the Warriors will host Northeast Community College beginning at 2:00 pm.