Warriors when Doubleheader against MS. Delta Trojans

The East Central Community College Warriors Baseball team played a doubleheader at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today hosting the Trojans from Mississippi Delta Community College. The Warriors entered today’s first game 8-10 overall while the Trojans entered 10-8 overall. In game one, the Warriors scored one run in the bottom of the first inning and 6 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning while holding the Trojans to only one run in the game in the top of the six inning giving the Warriors a 7-1 victory.

In game two, the Trojans played much better baseball scoring 3 runs in the top of the first. The Warriors would answer with 3 runs of their own in the bottom of the first. The Trojans came back in the top of the second inning, again scoring 3 runs to take a 3-6 lead in the game until the bottom of the third inning when the Warriors cut the lead to only one run, 5-6. The Warriors would score 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning to go ahead 8-6. The Trojans would score one more run in the fifth inning to cut the Warriors lead to only one run, 8-7 but the Warriors would hold on to also win game 2 by the final score of 8-7.

Our next warriors Baseball broadcast will be Saturday, March 30th when EC will host East Mississippi Community College.