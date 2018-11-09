Wins for Warriors at Home Over Lions

The EC Warriors Basketball teams played their first home games of the 2018 basketball season tonight in Decatur. Both teams won their opening games on the road playing Bishop State Community College last week. Tonight the teams played the East Mississippi Community College Lions.

As always the EC Lady Warriors took the floor first against the Lady Lions and had a 4 point lead at the end of the first quarter of action, 18-14. At halftime the Lady Warriors had increased their lead to 13 points leading the Lady Lions 40-27. The Lady Warriors continued to outscore the Lady Lions in the third quarter increasing to a 16 point advantage, 54-38. The final quarter of play belong to the Lady Lions as they eroded the EC lead down to only 5 points at one time but the Lady Warriors were able to move back out to a 9 point lead to win the game 64-55. The Lady Warriors improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Men’s teams then took the floor for the second game of the evening and this game was intense throughout the first half of play with both teams battling for an advantage. When the first half of play ended the Warriors were leading by two points, 34-32. The battle continued throughout the second half as well with the lead bouncing back and forth between the teams but when the horn sounded to bring the game to an end the Warriors took a 7 point victory over the Lions, 73-66.