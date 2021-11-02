Don’t forget to fall back – Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

It’s that time of year again! Time to “fall” back and hopefully gain an hour of sleep this weekend.

The annual change comes at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 7th. But most people usually set their clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night.

The shift moves one hour of daylight to the morning from the evening.

Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t have to change because those places don’t observe daylight saving time.

Public safety officials say this is also a good time to put a new battery in the smoke alarm.