16 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi, 2 in Philadelphia

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to receive damage reports due to tornadoes and severe storms that impacted the state on April 18.
So far, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has confirmed 16 tornadoes statewide. There are three deaths related to this severe weather event.
These damage reports serve only as initial assessments from the county emergency management offices and will change (either higher or lower) as additional reports and assessments are sent to MEMA.
Initial damage reports by county (assessments ongoing):
- Adams: Power outages reported
- Amite:One storm-related fatality
- Chickasaw: Homes damaged
- Claiborne:Power outages reported
- One EF-1 tornado that started in Jefferson County
- Clay:Multiple roads flooded, couple of trees down
- Copiah:Multiple power outages reported
- Forrest:Trees down
- Hinds:Towns of Raymond, Utica, and Learned and have significant damage.
- Two EF-2 tornadoes
- One EF-1 tornado
- One EF-0 tornado that traveled to Madison County
- 44 homes, two businesses, one road and six public buildings damaged
- Jefferson:Widespread power outages reported, trees down
- One EF-1 tornado that traveled to Claiborne County
- Kemper:Unknown number of homes damaged
- Lamar:Trees down
- Leake:Houses damaged, damage reported in towns of Lena, Edinburg, Renfroe and Walnut Grove
- Lincoln:One storm-related fatality
- Lowndes:Trees down, homes damaged, power outages reported,
- Madison:Multiple power outages
- One EF-0 tornado that started in Hinds County
- Neshoba:One storm-related death, multiple homes damaged, power outages reported.
- Two EF-1 tornadoes in the city of Philadelphia.
- Noxubee:Multiple homes damaged, power outages reported, AT&T cell tower down in Shuqulak
- Oktibbeha:Several roads flooded, multiple homes damaged, trees down.
- Perry:Seven homes and one business damaged
- Rankin:38 homes affected; 11 business damaged
- One EF-2 tornado that started in Simpson County
- Three EF-1 tornadoes
- Scott:City of Morton reporting widespread damage; homes damaged throughout the county.
- One EF-2 tornado
- Two EF-1 tornadoes
- One EF-0 tornado that started in Smith County
- Simpson: 35 homes damaged, 2 businesses damaged
- One EF-2 tornado that traveled to Rankin County
- Smith:Widespread damage in the Polkville area
- One EF-1 tornado
- One EF-0 tornado that traveled to Scott County
- Warren:One home damaged, power outages reported
- Wayne:Power outages reported
- Webster:Homes damaged
- Winston:Power outages reported; multiple homes damaged
Shelters:
- Smith County – Polkville Fire Station
State Assets/Resources Deployed:
- MEMA’s Mobile Command Center has been deployed to Scott County in the city of Morton.
- MEMA has deployed tarps to affected areas
- MS Dept. of Public Safety has deployed law enforcement officers to assist with traffic flow and security.
- MEMA has deployed bottled water to Neshoba County and Claiborne County to assist with temporary water outage.
- MS Dept. of Transportation has deployed barricades to assist with traffic flow and detour signage in Oktibbeha County.
The State Emergency Operations Center is activated and monitoring any requests or unmet needs from the county emergency management offices.
The public is encouraged to report damage to homes or businesses to their county emergency management office. A directory of all the offices can be found at http://www.msema.org/county-ema/