16 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi, 2 in Philadelphia

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to receive damage reports due to tornadoes and severe storms that impacted the state on April 18.

So far, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has confirmed 16 tornadoes statewide. There are three deaths related to this severe weather event.

These damage reports serve only as initial assessments from the county emergency management offices and will change (either higher or lower) as additional reports and assessments are sent to MEMA.

Initial damage reports by county (assessments ongoing):

Adams: Power outages reported

Power outages reported Amite: One storm-related fatality

One storm-related fatality Chickasaw: Homes damaged

Homes damaged Claiborne: Power outages reported One EF-1 tornado that started in Jefferson County

Power outages reported Clay: Multiple roads flooded, couple of trees down

Multiple roads flooded, couple of trees down Copiah: Multiple power outages reported

Multiple power outages reported Forrest: Trees down

Trees down Hinds: Towns of Raymond, Utica, and Learned and have significant damage.

Towns of Raymond, Utica, and Learned and have significant damage. Two EF-2 tornadoes

One EF-1 tornado

One EF-0 tornado that traveled to Madison County

44 homes, two businesses, one road and six public buildings damaged

Jefferson: Widespread power outages reported, trees down One EF-1 tornado that traveled to Claiborne County

Widespread power outages reported, trees down Kemper: Unknown number of homes damaged

Unknown number of homes damaged Lamar: Trees down

Trees down Leake: Houses damaged, damage reported in towns of Lena, Edinburg, Renfroe and Walnut Grove

Houses damaged, damage reported in towns of Lena, Edinburg, Renfroe and Walnut Grove Lincoln: One storm-related fatality

One storm-related fatality Lowndes: Trees down, homes damaged, power outages reported,

Trees down, homes damaged, power outages reported, Madison: Multiple power outages One EF- 0 tornado that started in Hinds County

Multiple power outages Neshoba: One storm-related death, multiple homes damaged, power outages reported.

One storm-related death, multiple homes damaged, power outages reported. Two EF-1 tornadoes in the city of Philadelphia.

Noxubee: Multiple homes damaged, power outages reported, AT&T cell tower down in Shuqulak

Multiple homes damaged, power outages reported, AT&T cell tower down in Shuqulak Oktibbeha: Several roads flooded, multiple homes damaged, trees down.

Several roads flooded, multiple homes damaged, trees down. Perry: Seven homes and one business damaged

Seven homes and one business damaged Rankin: 38 homes affected; 11 business damaged One EF- 2 tornado that started in Simpson County

38 homes affected; 11 business damaged Three EF-1 tornadoes

Scott: City of Morton reporting widespread damage; homes damaged throughout the county.

City of Morton reporting widespread damage; homes damaged throughout the county. One EF-2 tornado

Two EF-1 tornadoes

One EF-0 tornado that started in Smith County

Simpson: 35 homes damaged, 2 businesses damaged One EF- 2 tornado that traveled to Rankin County

35 homes damaged, 2 businesses damaged

Smith: Widespread damage in the Polkville area One EF- 1 tornado One EF-0 tornado that traveled to Scott County

Widespread damage in the Polkville area Warren: One home damaged, power outages reported

One home damaged, power outages reported Wayne: Power outages reported

Power outages reported Webster: Homes damaged

Homes damaged Winston:Power outages reported; multiple homes damaged

Shelters:

Smith County – Polkville Fire Station

State Assets/Resources Deployed:

MEMA’s Mobile Command Center has been deployed to Scott County in the city of Morton.

MEMA has deployed tarps to affected areas

MS Dept. of Public Safety has deployed law enforcement officers to assist with traffic flow and security.

MEMA has deployed bottled water to Neshoba County and Claiborne County to assist with temporary water outage.

MS Dept. of Transportation has deployed barricades to assist with traffic flow and detour signage in Oktibbeha County.

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated and monitoring any requests or unmet needs from the county emergency management offices.

The public is encouraged to report damage to homes or businesses to their county emergency management office. A directory of all the offices can be found at http://www.msema.org/county-ema/